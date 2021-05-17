Delphy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $221,592.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Delphy has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $221,592.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00087246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.73 or 0.01279649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00063142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00115539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

