Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,198 shares in the company, valued at C$190,701.26.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.40 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03.

Several analysts have commented on DML shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

