Deri Protocol Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $325,342.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00091309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00451116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00230561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.03 or 0.01317603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042538 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

