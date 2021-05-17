DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

DermTech stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

