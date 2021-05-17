Desjardins Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$17.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.31.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $13.14 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

