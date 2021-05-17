Destination Wealth Management Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

