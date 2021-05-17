Destination Wealth Management Purchases 1,875 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,663 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

