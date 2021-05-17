Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,187 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 201.7% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VHT opened at $237.86 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.