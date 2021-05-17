Destination Wealth Management Sells 7,655 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.

