Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €115.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:KBX opened at €103.70 ($122.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.