Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Buy

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KDDI in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.11.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

