Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,979. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.