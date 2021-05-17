Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $14.23 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.23 or 0.00031653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $576,491.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.80 or 0.01096535 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

