Devery Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,355.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 69.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $435,019.40 and approximately $15,355.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded down 72.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.17 or 0.01255235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00062715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00115351 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,699 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,109 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.