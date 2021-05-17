Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Devon Energy to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

DVN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 334,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,765,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

