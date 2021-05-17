Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,365 ($43.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.74 billion and a PE ratio of 69.86. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,175.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,984.58.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

