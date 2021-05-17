Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.33.

DEO stock opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $189.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Diageo by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

