Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $189.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $189.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

