DIGG (DIGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82,833.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $34.59 million and $82,833.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $40,956.18 or 0.95854712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00447457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00227281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005032 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.01315167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042007 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 845 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

