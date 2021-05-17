DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Hits $55.18 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $55.18 million and $1.85 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.38 or 0.00677280 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005841 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $768.51 or 0.01738553 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000723 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,626,019 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

