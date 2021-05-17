Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,009,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $137,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $161.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day moving average is $137.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

