Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $129,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of -109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.43.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

