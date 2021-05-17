Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 43,962 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $134,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $66.36 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

