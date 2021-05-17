Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $141,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $467.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.74. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.44 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

