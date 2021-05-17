Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,637,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.90% of WesBanco worth $138,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WesBanco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in WesBanco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $918,770 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSBC stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

