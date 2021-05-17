Diploma (LON:DPLM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,988 ($39.04) and last traded at GBX 2,980 ($38.93), with a volume of 77184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,750 ($35.93).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,756.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,399.81.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

