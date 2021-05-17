Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIISY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.2069 per share. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

