DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at Raymond James

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DRTT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

