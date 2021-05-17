Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Discovery by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Discovery by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

