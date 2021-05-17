Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

DISCA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $35.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

