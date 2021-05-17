DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.26. 9,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,441. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DLH by 7,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

