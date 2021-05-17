Dock (DOCK) Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Dock has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $58.17 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00085036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00110951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.44 or 0.01238387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00064485 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

