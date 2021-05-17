Dogeswap (DOGES) Trading 64.5% Lower This Week

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Dogeswap has a market cap of $764,922.18 and $1,988.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogeswap coin can currently be purchased for $38.25 or 0.00089933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 64.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00089038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00448354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00229377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.30 or 0.01291635 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com.

