Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,171 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $125.27 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

