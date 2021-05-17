Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VYM stock opened at $107.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

