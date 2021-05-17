Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $190.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $218.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

