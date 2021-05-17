Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,647 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,154 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 367.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.