Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

