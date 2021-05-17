DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Mizuho

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.94.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.21. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

