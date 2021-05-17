DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.94.

DoorDash stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

