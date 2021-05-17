DopeCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,718.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $455,954.89 and $13,718.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00629552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

