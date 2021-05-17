Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $39,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV opened at $151.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $84.10 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

