Dragon Coins Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $132.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00084657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.02 or 0.01237323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00115042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00061020 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

