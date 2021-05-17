Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to $32.50

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRUNF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

