Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 302,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

