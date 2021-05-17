Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.00

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $103.90, with a volume of 129802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

