Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.30 ($42.71).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.40 and its 200 day moving average is €32.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.51 ($22.95) and a twelve month high of €37.78 ($44.45).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

