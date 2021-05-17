DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.30 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,566. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after buying an additional 240,893 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

