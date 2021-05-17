E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

EONGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.45%. E.On’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

