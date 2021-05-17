EagleX Tops 1-Day Volume of $765.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $15,313.33 and approximately $765.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.47 or 0.00452727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00225357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01289422 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00042037 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io.

EagleX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

